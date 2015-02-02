BRIEF-Conzzeta AG says CEO resigns

BRIEF-TLG Immobilien expects 5 mln synergies from WCM deal
* Says expects synergy potential of eur 5 million p.a. on fully phased-in basis from WCM deal
Feb 2 Conzzeta AG :
* Says Conzzeta's CEO resigns
* Says board of directors and group's CEO Robert Suter have decided to part company by mutual agreement
* Says chairman of board of directors Ernst Baertschi will lead group executive board on an interim basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 10 Makan Delrahim, who was chosen by President Donald Trump to be the top U.S. antitrust regulator, said on Wednesday that he would maintain independence from the White House in enforcing antitrust law.