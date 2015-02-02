版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 2月 3日 星期二 00:35 BJT

BRIEF-Conzzeta AG says CEO resigns

Feb 2 Conzzeta AG :

* Says Conzzeta's CEO resigns

* Says board of directors and group's CEO Robert Suter have decided to part company by mutual agreement

* Says chairman of board of directors Ernst Baertschi will lead group executive board on an interim basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐