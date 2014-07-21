版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 7月 21日 星期一 13:09 BJT

BRIEF-Conzzeta sells its automation business ixmation to BBS Automation GmbH

July 21 Conzzeta AG : * Says is selling its automation business ixmation to BBS Automation GmbH * Says the parties have agreed not to reveal the purchase price * Says reckons with a one-time negative impact on the group consolidated

financial statement in the region of CHF 25 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
