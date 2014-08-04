版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 8月 4日 星期一 13:12 BJT

BRIEF-Conzzeta says rights offering for new shares to launch on August 14

Aug 4 Conzzeta AG : * Says rights offering for new shares to launch on August 14 * Says trading in subscription rights to the 'category A' registered shares is

set for August 14 to 28 on the SIX Swiss Exchange * Source text-bit.ly/1o4mYmV * Further company coverage
