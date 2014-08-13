BRIEF-Conzzeta H1 net revenues of CHF 554 million

Aug 13 Conzzeta AG :
* Says H1 net revenues of CHF 554 million, corresponding to
growth of around 3%
* Says H1 operating result was CHF 28.3 million, giving an EBIT
margin of 4.9%
* Says H1 group profit increased by 7.6% over the previous year
(CHF 21.6
million), reaching CHF 23.2 million
* Says for the second half of 2014, Conzzeta expects market
trends and
therefore results similar to those of the previous year
* Says H1 equity ratio of 75.6% (previous year: 75.1%)
* Says estimated impact of the ixmation divestment on the
year-end results will
be of the order of CHF 25 million
* Source text for Eikon
* Further company coverage