Co-op Bank sells distressed property business for $247 million

LONDON Dec 1 Britain's Co-operative Bank
said on Monday that it had sold its Illius Properties
business to Salmon Real Estate for 157.5 million pounds ($247
million) as part of its plan to sell non-core assets and bolster
its capital.
Illius purchases repossessed properties with the intention
of selling them on at a profit.
Co-op Bank nearly collapsed last year and fell under the
control of bondholders after a 1.5 billion pound capital
shortfall was identified. Britain's Times newspaper reported on
Monday that it is set to fail the Bank of England's stress test
of eight leading lenders later this month.
(1 US dollar = 0.6381 British pound)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Carolyn Cohn)