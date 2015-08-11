Co-Operative Bank escapes regulatory fine for past failings

LONDON Aug 11 Co-operative Bank will not be fined for failings which helped push the bank to the brink of collapse before it was bailed out by bondholders, Britain's financial regulator said on Tuesday.

The Financial Conduct Authority issued a public censure against the bank for breaching listing rules that require companies to ensure that information published is not misleading so that investors can make fully informed decisions.

The FCA also found that Co-op Bank fell short of its responsibility to be open with its regulators, one of the principles that regulated firms must abide by. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by Sinead Cruise)