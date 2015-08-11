Co-Operative Bank escapes regulatory fine for past failings

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
LONDON Aug 11 Co-operative Bank will not be fined for failings which helped push the bank to the brink of collapse before it was bailed out by bondholders, Britain's financial regulator said on Tuesday.
The Financial Conduct Authority issued a public censure against the bank for breaching listing rules that require companies to ensure that information published is not misleading so that investors can make fully informed decisions.
The FCA also found that Co-op Bank fell short of its responsibility to be open with its regulators, one of the principles that regulated firms must abide by. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by Sinead Cruise)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.