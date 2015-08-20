UPDATE 2-Co-Op Bank losses nearly treble in first half of 2015

* H1 loss 204 million pounds vs 77 million
* Misconduct costs rise by 49 million pounds
* CEO warns transformation remains challenging
* Capital position, performance of core bank improve
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Aug 20 Britain's Co-operative Bank
has reported a nearly trebled first-half loss,
reflecting reduced income, losses on the sale of assets and the
rising cost of turning the business around.
The bank is battling to recover from its near-collapse in
2013, when it reported a 1.5 billion pound ($2.3 billion) hole
in its finances stemming from bad commercial real estate loans.
It later suffered an exodus of top executives including former
Chairman Paul Flowers, who left following a drugs scandal.
The crisis led to bondholders taking control of the bank,
with its long-time owner, the mutual Co-operative Group
, relegated to a minority holding.
The bank, the only UK lender to fail a stress test last year
by Britain's financial regulator, said it made a loss of 204
million pounds in the first half, compared with a 77 million
loss in the same period the year before.
It booked a 38 million pound loss on asset sales and saw
costs relating to its turnaround rise rising to 102 million
pounds, on the back of investment in its systems and processes.
"Addressing legacy issues will continue to dominate
financial performance for some time and there is considerable
work ahead towards a full recovery," Chief Executive Niall
Booker said on Thursday. "The transformation of the bank remains
challenging."
The bank said it was on track to deliver a plan agreed with
the regulator to bolster its capital strength. It had 4.7
million customers but is cutting dozens of branches, selling
assets and last year cut 15 percent of its workforce as part of
its turnaround plan.
It reduced its total assets to 8 billion pounds during the
first half from 10.8 billion at the end of 2014, resulting in a
reduction of 1.9 billion pounds of risk-weighted assets.
Its core Tier 1 ratio, a key measure of its financial
strength, rose to 14.9 percent by the end of June from 13
percent at the end of 2014.
The bank said the performance of its remaining core bank had
stabilised, with current account customer numbers remaining
broadly stable and mortgage lending recovering.
Co-op Bank also said funds set aside to cover past
misconduct and legal risks rose 49 million pounds including
increases to provisions for packaged accounts and mortgages.
($1 = 0.6384 pounds)
