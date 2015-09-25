Co-Op Bank offloads $2.5 billion non-core mortgage assets

LONDON, Sept 25 Britain's Co-operative Bank
has offloaded 1.65 billion pounds ($2.5 billion) of
risky home loans through a second securitisation of its Optimum
residential mortgage portfolio, it said on Friday.
The Optimum loan book, worth 6 billion pounds, comprised
buy-to-let, self certification and subprime mortgages, which
require the bank to set aside more capital than other home
loans.
The deal means that Co-op Bank, which fell under the control
of U.S. hedge funds in 2013 after a 1.5 billion pound capital
shortfall was exposed, has now securitised more than half the
portfolio over the past six months. It sold a portfolio of 1.5
billion pounds of Optimum loans in May this year.
"The successful completion of this transaction further
demonstrates the steady and real progress we are making in
meeting our commitments by delivering our plan to reduce our
risk weighted assets to build the bank's capital resilience
under stress," said Co-op Bank's Chief Executive Niall Booker.
Co-op Bank was the only British bank to fail a stress test
by the financial regulator last year.
Warwick Finance Two has issued rated retail mortgage-backed
securities (RMBS) and residual certificates to investors backed
by the portfolio.
($1 = 0.6585 pounds)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by Sinead Cruise)