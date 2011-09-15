UPDATE 1-Cooper Industries cuts Q3 profit outlook, shares fall

* Cuts Q3 EPS view to $0.94-$0.98 from $0.98-$1.03
* Cuts 2011 EPS from cont ops view to $3.75-$3.82 from
$3.80-$3.90
* Shares down 6.5 pct in extended trade
Sept 15 Electrical products maker Cooper
Industries cut its third-quarter earnings outlook, as it
faces weakness in its residential and commercial markets, along
with softness in its electronics business.
The company sees third-quarter earnings of 94-98 cents a
share, down from its prior estimates of 98 cents to $1.03 a
share. Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of $1.02 a
share, according to Thomson reuters I/B/E/S.
Cooper said material inflation and production shortfalls
from restructuring activities would also hurt its third quarter.
Shares of the Dublin-based company were down 6.5 percent in
trading after the bell. They closed at $48.21 on Thursday on the
New York Stock Exchange.
