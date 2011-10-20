UPDATE 1-Cooper Industries profit tops Street forecast

Oct 20 Electrical products maker Cooper Industries Plc CBE.N reported a 13 percent increase in quarterly profit on Thursday that slightly beat recently lowered Wall Street expectations and gave a fourth-quarter forecast that bracketed analyst estimates.

Cooper earned a net $160.2 million, or 98 cents per share, compared with $141.7 million, or 85 cents per share, a year earlier. That beat analyst estimates by 1 cent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 12 percent to $1.39 billion, slightly above Wall Street forecasts.

Cooper warned in September that weak residential and commercial markets would reduce its third-quarter profits and also cited raw materials as a headwind. Inflation helped reduce profit margins in the quarter. (Reporting by Nick Zieminski, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)