UPDATE 2-Cooper Q3 profit tops ests, construction weighs

* Sees Q4 EPS $0.91-$0.96 vs est $0.94

* Sees Q4 rev up 1-3 pct

Oct 20 Electrical products maker Cooper Industries Plc posted a quarterly profit that only slightly beat recently lowered Wall Street expectations, as a continuing slowdown in the construction market clipped margins at its electrical products segment.

The segment, which makes electrical equipment such as fuses and lighting fixtures and accounts for nearly half the company's overall revenue, saw its operating profit fall 6.3 percent during the quarter.

Sales and profits at its other key segment -- energy and safety products -- rose on strong demand from global industrial and energy markets.

"Our longer cycle and international businesses continued to produce strong results in the face of macro uncertainty, while demand from non-residential and residential construction markets remains soft," Chief Executive Kirk Hachigian said in a statement.

The company posted third-quarter profit of 98 cents a share, beating analysts' estimates of 97 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 12 percent to $1.39 billion, slightly above Wall Street forecasts.

Cooper, which competes with Hubbell Inc HUBb.N and Thomas & Betts Corp , had warned in September that weak construction markets would reduce its third-quarter profits and also cited raw materials as a headwind. Inflation helped reduce profit margins in the quarter.

Shares of the Dublin-based company closed at $50.53 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Divya Sharma and Nick Zieminski, editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)