UPDATE 2-Cooper Q3 profit tops ests, construction weighs

(Adds detail from the statement in paragraph 2)
* Q3 EPS $0.98 vs est $0.97
* Q3 rev $1.39 bln vs est $1.37 bln
* Sees Q4 EPS $0.91-$0.96 vs est $0.94
* Sees Q4 rev up 1-3 pct
Oct 20 Electrical products maker Cooper
Industries Plc posted a quarterly profit that only
slightly beat recently lowered Wall Street expectations, as a
continuing slowdown in the construction market clipped margins
at its electrical products segment.
The segment, which makes electrical equipment such as fuses
and lighting fixtures and accounts for nearly half the company's
overall revenue, saw its operating profit fall 6.3 percent
during the quarter.
Sales and profits at its other key segment -- energy and
safety products -- rose on strong demand from global industrial
and energy markets.
"Our longer cycle and international businesses continued to
produce strong results in the face of macro uncertainty, while
demand from non-residential and residential construction markets
remains soft," Chief Executive Kirk Hachigian said in a
statement.
The company posted third-quarter profit of 98 cents a share,
beating analysts' estimates of 97 cents, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 12 percent to $1.39 billion, slightly above
Wall Street forecasts.
Cooper, which competes with Hubbell Inc HUBb.N and Thomas
& Betts Corp , had warned in September that weak
construction markets would reduce its third-quarter profits and
also cited raw materials as a headwind. Inflation helped reduce
profit margins in the quarter.
Shares of the Dublin-based company closed at $50.53 on
Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Divya Sharma and Nick Zieminski, editing by
Gerald E. McCormick, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)