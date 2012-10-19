版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 19日 星期五

Cooper Industries profit rises 18 pct

Oct 19 Cooper Industries Plc, the electrical products maker that will soon become part of Eaton Corp, reported higher quarterly profit on Friday, helped by lighting demand in North America and growth in international energy projects.

Net earnings rose 18 percent to $188.4 million, or $1.16 per share, compared with $160.2 million, or 98 cents per share, a year ago.

Sales rose 8 percent to $1.50 billion.

