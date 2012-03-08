UPDATE 1-Cooper Cos 1st-qtr profit beats estimates, ups FY12 view

* Q1 EPS $1.12 vs est. $1.04
March 8 Cooper Cos' quarterly
profit beat market estimates for the seventh time in a row,
helped by higher margins, and the medical device maker raised
its full-year earnings outlook, sending its shares up 3 percent
in aftermarket trade.
The Pleasanton, California-based company, which makes
contraceptive devices for women and contact lenses, expects to
post adjusted earnings of $4.90 to $5.15 a share, up from its
prior view of $4.80 to $5.00 a share.
Cooper Cos, which recalled its Avaira contact lenses in
November last year, maintained its 2012 revenue view of $1.39
billion to $1.44 billion.
Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to earn
$4.95 a share, on revenue of $1.43 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
First-quarter net income rose to $54.6 million, or $1.12 a
share, from $39.2 million, or 83 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 11 percent to $326.1 million.
Analysts, on average, expected a profit of $1.04 a share, on
revenue of $318.2 million.
Shares of the Pleasanton, California-based company were up
at $81.63 in extended trade. They closed at $78.93 on Thursday
on the New York Stock Exchange.