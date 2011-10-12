UPDATE 1-Cooper Cos gets new complaints on Avaira contact lenses

(Follows alerts)
Oct 12 Cooper Cos unit CooperVision said
it was continuing to work with U.S. health regulators to
complete a recall of about 600,000 Avaira Toric contact lenses,
saying it received new complaints of severe eye pain associated
with the use of the lenses.
The recall, which was initiated on Aug. 19, was due to the
presence of a residue on certain lots of the lenses that may
cause temporary hazy vision and discomfort.
Any users of the lenses should stop wearing the lenses
immediately if they experience the symptoms and speak with their
eye care practitioner, the company said.
Cooper shares were down a percent in early trading at $71.28
Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)