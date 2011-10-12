UPDATE 1-Cooper Cos gets new complaints on Avaira contact lenses

(Follows alerts)

Oct 12 Cooper Cos unit CooperVision said it was continuing to work with U.S. health regulators to complete a recall of about 600,000 Avaira Toric contact lenses, saying it received new complaints of severe eye pain associated with the use of the lenses.

The recall, which was initiated on Aug. 19, was due to the presence of a residue on certain lots of the lenses that may cause temporary hazy vision and discomfort.

Any users of the lenses should stop wearing the lenses immediately if they experience the symptoms and speak with their eye care practitioner, the company said.

Cooper shares were down a percent in early trading at $71.28 Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.