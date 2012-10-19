REFILE-BRIEF-Cooper Industries Q3 earnings per share above estimates

BRIEF-Nordson reports Q1 GAAP EPS $0.86
* Nordson Corp reports record first quarter sales and diluted earnings per share
Oct 19 Oct 19 Cooper Industries PLC : * Reports record third quarter results * Q3 earnings per share $1.16 * Q3 earnings per share view $1.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q3 revenue $1.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.48 billion * Says company has suspended providing earnings guidance updates * Source text * Further company coverage
* Community health systems, inc. Announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results and 2017 guidance
* Southern Anesthesia + Surgical will become part of Ace Surgical Supply (ace), a subsidiary of Henry Schein