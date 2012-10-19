版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 19日 星期五 20:36 BJT

REFILE-BRIEF-Cooper Industries Q3 earnings per share above estimates

Oct 19 Oct 19 Cooper Industries PLC : * Reports record third quarter results * Q3 earnings per share $1.16 * Q3 earnings per share view $1.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q3 revenue $1.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.48 billion * Says company has suspended providing earnings guidance updates * Source text * Further company coverage

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐