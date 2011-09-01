UPDATE 1-Cooper-Standard says considering strategic alternatives

Sept 1 U.S. auto parts supplier Cooper Standard Holdings Inc COSH.OB said on Thursday it has retained investment bankers to assist it in exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale of the company or an initial public offering of its common shares.

Interested parties have put in initial indications for Cooper Standard, with the second round likely to start in mid-September after Labor Day, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing a source. [ID:nN1E77U1PJ]

Cooper Standard Holdings, which came out of bankruptcy in May of 2010 under the control of a handful of hedge funds, including Silver Point Capital and Oak Hill Advisors, has an enterprise value of more than $1.1 billion, according to Reuters data.

On Wednesday, Reuters reported that the company was looking for a buyer and has hired bankers to advise on the process, according to people familiar with the matter. JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) and Lazard Ltd (LAZ.N) are running the sale, according to the people.

The Novi, Michigan-based company, had grown through several acquisitions, but filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2009 when auto sales plunged to decade lows amid the global recession. (Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; Editing by Gary Hill)