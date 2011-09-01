UPDATE 1-Cooper-Standard says considering strategic alternatives

Sept 1 U.S. auto parts supplier Cooper Standard
Holdings Inc COSH.OB said on Thursday it has retained
investment bankers to assist it in exploring strategic
alternatives, including a sale of the company or an initial
public offering of its common shares.
Interested parties have put in initial indications for
Cooper Standard, with the second round likely to start in
mid-September after Labor Day, Reuters reported on Wednesday,
citing a source. [ID:nN1E77U1PJ]
Cooper Standard Holdings, which came out of bankruptcy in
May of 2010 under the control of a handful of hedge funds,
including Silver Point Capital and Oak Hill Advisors, has an
enterprise value of more than $1.1 billion, according to
Reuters data.
On Wednesday, Reuters reported that the company was looking
for a buyer and has hired bankers to advise on the process,
according to people familiar with the matter. JPMorgan Chase
(JPM.N) and Lazard Ltd (LAZ.N) are running the sale, according
to the people.
The Novi, Michigan-based company, had grown through several
acquisitions, but filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in
2009 when auto sales plunged to decade lows amid the global
recession.
