UPDATE 1-Rising costs puncture Cooper Tire Q3 profit

Oct 31 Cooper Tire & Rubber Co , which
makes tires for passenger vehicles and light trucks, posted
lower third-quarter profit, and warned that raw material costs
remain high, and volatile.
Although raw material costs have shown signs of stabilizing,
Cooper Tire said its raw material index would decline by less
than 5 percent from the third quarter to the fourth quarter.
The company warned in August it would likely cut its target
for a 10 percent increase in tire production this year given
weak demand and stubbornly high material costs.
Bigger rival Goodyear Tire & Rubber on Friday
reported a much higher third-quarter profit, helped by an 18
percent rise in revenue per tire.
Cooper Tire's July-September net income attributable dropped
to $17.3 million, or 27 cents a share, from $44.6 million, or 71
cents a share, a year ago.
Sales increased to $1.05 billion from $882.9 million. Tire
sales in North America rose 18 percent to $764.7 million.
Cooper shares closed at $14.33 on Friday on the New York
Stock Exchange. The stock has nearly halved since late-April
when the company reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter
results.
