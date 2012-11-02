Cooper Tire profit jumps on lower rubber costs

BRIEF-Blackbird Energy increases financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 mln
* Blackbird Energy Inc. increases common share, CEE flow-through common share and CDE flow-through common share financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 million
Nov 2 Cooper Tire & Rubber Co's quarterly profit soared on higher margins due to lower raw material costs.
Net income attributable to Cooper Tire rose to $74 million, or $1.17 per share, for the third quarter, from $17.3 million, or 27 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 4 percent to $1.1 billion.
Indian tire manufacturer Apollo Tyres was reportedly in talks to acquire a majority stake in Cooper Tire.
* Blackbird Energy Inc. increases common share, CEE flow-through common share and CDE flow-through common share financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 million
* Bayer to publish more details on Wednesday (Adds details on stake, background on Monsanto financing)
* Ryohin Keikaku Co Ltd's revenue from operations for year through Feb, likely fell short with growth of 9% to roughly 334 billion yen - Nikkei