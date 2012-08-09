Cooper Tire posts higher profit

BRIEF-Zadar arranges $2 mln strategic non-brokered private placement
* Zadar arranges $2m strategic non-brokered private placement
Aug 9 Cooper Tire & Rubber Co reported a higher quarterly profit on increased sales of its tires in North America and lower raw material costs.
Second-quarter net income attributable to Cooper rose to $51.7 million, or 82 cents per share, from $11.5 million, or 18 cents per share, a year earlier.
The net profit includes a gain of $7 million, the company said.
Sales rose 15 percent to $1.06 billion.
* Zadar arranges $2m strategic non-brokered private placement
* Colony Starwood Homes announces upsize and pricing of public offering of common shares
HONG KONG, March 2 A subsidiary of BlackRock Inc has become the first United States-based asset manager to be awarded a Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) quota to invest in China's capital markets.