Cooper Tire posts higher profit

Aug 9 Cooper Tire & Rubber Co reported a higher quarterly profit on increased sales of its tires in North America and lower raw material costs.

Second-quarter net income attributable to Cooper rose to $51.7 million, or 82 cents per share, from $11.5 million, or 18 cents per share, a year earlier.

The net profit includes a gain of $7 million, the company said.

Sales rose 15 percent to $1.06 billion.