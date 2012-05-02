版本:
Cooper Tire profit rises on higher N. America revenue

May 2 Cooper Tire & Rubber Co, which makes tires for passenger vehicles and light trucks, posted a rise in quarterly profit on higher revenue from North America.

Net income attributable to Cooper Tire rose to $21.6 million, or 34 cents per share, from $15.7 million, or 25 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue jumped 9 percent to $984.3 million. Revenue from North America rose 8 percent to $697.5 million.

