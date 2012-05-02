UPDATE 1-Cooper Tire profit beats estimates

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Q1 EPS $0.34 vs est $0.31
* Q1 rev $984.3 mln vs est $999.0 mln
* N. America rev up 8 pct to $697.5 mln
May 2 Cooper Tire & Rubber Co, which makes tires for passenger vehicles and light trucks, posted a quarterly profit ahead of analysts' expectations on higher revenue from North America.
The region accounts for about three-quarters of Cooper Tire's total revenue. Sales there jumped 8 percent to $697.5 million - partially offset by lower unit sales - the company said in a statement.
Weakening global demand and rising raw material costs have hurt Cooper Tire in recent times. Unit sales for the North American segment fell 3 percent.
"Favorable price was partially offset by $18 million of higher raw material costs and lower volumes reduced profit by $3 million," the company said.
International Tire sales rose 11 percent to $404.5 million.
Net income attributable to Cooper Tire, which competes with Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, rose to $21.6 million, or 34 cents per share, for the quarter ended March 31 from $15.7 million, or 25 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue jumped 9 percent to $984.3 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 31 cents per share on revenue of $999.0 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's shares, which have gained 57 percent in value since touching a year-low in October, closed at $15.15 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft will turn its focus to another target.
LONDON, Feb 17 John Fallon needs to show he has a plan to navigate Pearson through the sinking sands of its main markets when the world's biggest education company reports full-year results.