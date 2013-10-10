Copa's airlines Colombia pilots refuse overtime amid dispute

BOGOTA Oct 10 Pilots at the Colombian
operations of U.S.-listed Copa Airline have begun
refusing overtime to press demands for a pay rise, their union
said on Thursday, following similar actions by pilots at
Colombia's Avianca and some local pilots from Chile's LAN.
The union said 131 pilots from the local unit of the
Panamanian company, Copa Colombia, were taking part in the "Zero
Overtime" movement amid a 20-month long labor dispute which has
already been submitted to an arbitration tribunal.
The airline, which operates 10 domestic routes in Colombia
and flies to 10 international destinations, said in a statement
it was making efforts to resolve the dispute.
"Copa Colombia confirms ... its intention to reach an
agreement beneficial to the parties and one that at the same
time ensures the company's sustainability," it said in a
statement.
On Oct. 4 a minority of pilots at the Colombian subsidiary
of Chile's LAN began similar action to press a
complaint that the airline discriminated against pilots who were
union members, paying them as much as $4,200 less per month than
non-members.
Similar action by pilots at Avianca in September, owned by
Avianca Holdings, caused some disruption to the
company's flight schedule and ended after three weeks with an 11
percent pay increase for pilots in their main union, Odeaa.
Members of the minority union, Acdac, representing 43
percent of the pilots have rejected the offer and continue to
refuse overtime hours.