UPDATE 1-Chile's Copec signs fuel, lubricant deal with ExxonMobil

SANTIAGO Nov 16 Chilean industrial conglomerate
Empresas Copec has signed an agreement with ExxonMobil
to produce and distribute lubricants and fuels in
Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, Copec said on Wednesday.
The deal includes the transfer of ExxonMobil's fuel business
in Colombia and Ecuador to Copec, which would include plants and
industrial installations, and could imply an investment by Copec
of up to $747 million, the Chilean company said.
Under the deal, Copec will take control of ExxonMobil Andean
Holding LLC and its subsidiaries, as well as ExxonMobil Ecuador.
Copec said it would resell the fuel business it acquires
from Exxon in Colombia as soon as possible. In addition to broad
participation in the fuels and lubricants business in the Andean
region in general, the deal specifically includes the provision
of fuel to Jorge Chavez International Airport in Lima, and the
participation of ExxonMobil in auctions run by Copec for the
supply of fuel to Chile.
The Pacific coast of South America is "a zone of enormous
opportunities, where there are no structural limitations to
achieving leadership in each of its countries," Copec CEO
Lorenzo Gazmuri said in a statement.
The transfer of control is set to take place in the second
half of 2017, Copec said.
Copec, a diversified industrial holding company, is engaged
through subsidiaries in fuels, forestry, fishing and other
industries. Its shares were up 3.25 percent at 2:02 p.m. (1702
GMT).
(Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by James Dalgleish)