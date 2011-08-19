PREVIEW-Chile Copec Q2 seen up 16 pct on sales, prices

* Profits seen up to $293 million in median forecast
* Higher revenue, cellulose prices seen factors
* Earnings report expected on Aug. 26
SANTIAGO, Aug 19 Chilean industrial
conglomerate Copec COP.SN is expected to report a 16 percent
increase from a year earlier in earnings for the second
quarter, according to a Reuters poll of four analysts on
Friday.
The poll's median forecast points to quarterly profits of
$293 million compared with $252.5 million in the same quarter
last year, boosted by increases in revenue and cellulose
prices.
Copec, which also distributes fuels, is the top-weighted
stock in Chile's blue-chip IPSA stock market index and is among
the world's five largest wood pulp exporters.
Shares in Copec were trading down a sharp 2.58 percent in
Friday afternoon trade, while Chile's blue chip IPSA .IPSA
index was down 0.84 percent.
($1= 471.13 Chilean pesos at the end of June)
(Reporting by Maria Jose Latorre; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer;
Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)