TABLE-Chile Copec Q3 net profit down 52.5 pct

SANTIAGO, Nov 24 Financial results for Chilean industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN for the July-September period, as released on Thursday (in millions of dollars unless otherwise stated).

July-Sept 2011 July-Sept 2010 Net profit 137.99 290.64 Revenue 5,432.34 3,229.58 EPS (dollars) 0.11 0.22

Copec, which also distributes fuels, is among the top-weighted stocks in the blue-chip IPSA index, and is among the world's five largest wood pulp exporters. (Reporting by Santiago newsroom; Editing by Jan Paschal)