TABLE-Chile Copec Q3 net profit down 52.5 pct

 SANTIAGO, Nov 24 Financial results for Chilean
industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN for the July-September
period, as released on Thursday (in millions of dollars unless
otherwise stated).
               July-Sept 2011             July-Sept 2010
  Net profit        137.99                     290.64 
  Revenue         5,432.34                   3,229.58 
  EPS (dollars)       0.11                     0.22
 Copec, which also distributes fuels, is among the
top-weighted stocks in the blue-chip IPSA index, and is among
the world's five largest wood pulp exporters.
 (Reporting by Santiago newsroom; Editing by Jan Paschal)

