CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Aurubis says 2017 copper treatment charges are too low

(Corrects NOV 17 story to read "likely to be strong", paragraph 6)

HAMBURG Nov 18 Aurubis, Europe's biggest copper smelter, said on Thursday that annual copper ore treatment and refining charges for 2017 reportedly agreed between Jiangxi Copper and Freeport McMoRan are "too low".

Diversified miner Freeport-McMoRan has agreed a 5 percent reduction in fees it will pay China's biggest copper smelter Jiangxi Copper to process its concentrate for 2017, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The deal could set a benchmark for the global copper industry.

Copper treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) are paid by miners and other concentrate owners to smelters to refine concentrate into metal and are a key part of the global copper industry's earnings.

The reported settlement between Jiangxi Copper and Freeport McMoRan for annual treatment and refining charges for 2017 "is in our view too low and seems driven by unfounded short term sentiments," Aurubis said.

"It does not reflect our opinion about the fundamentals of a generally well supplied market featured by high mine production and it does not reflect the cost increases and the challenges in the by-products market that primary smelters are facing."

When mine production is high, mines and other concentrate owners have to compete to gain smelter capacity and so TC/RCs are likely to be strong.

Freeport will pay 2017 TC/RCs of $92.50 per tonne and 9.25 cents per pound, Reuters reported on Thursday.

The deal represents the second annual cut in a row and is down from $97.5 per tonne for term contracts this year as a surge in supply mostly from Peru begins to fade out.

"Any reduction to the 2016 level is in our view not substantiated by hard facts," Aurubis said on Thursday.

Exchange rate moves were not enough to explain the settlement, Aurubis added.

Aurubis' CEO had said on Nov. 1 he expected TC/RCs to rise to between $105 and $110 a tonne in 2017.

This was because of a large upcoming global supply of concentrates.

The weak by-product demand suffered by smelters mainly involves sulphuric acid. (Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)