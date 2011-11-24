Aurubis says restructuring its rolled copper sector

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
HAMBURG Nov 24 Aurubis AG, Europe's largest copper producer, said on Thursday it is restructuring its rolled copper activities because of over-capacity.
The move will involve the transfer of output at its plant in Finspang in Sweden to the United States and elsewhere in Europe, the company said.
"The Group takes this step in light of existing structural overcapacity in the European flat rolled products market and declining demand in certain market segments such as engine cooling," Aurubis said in a statement.
The changes at Finspang is expected to be completed over a period of up to two years. Union consultations about the planned relocation have commenced on Thursday, it said. (Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Anthony Barker)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.