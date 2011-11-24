Aurubis says restructuring its rolled copper sector

HAMBURG Nov 24 Aurubis AG, Europe's largest copper producer, said on Thursday it is restructuring its rolled copper activities because of over-capacity.

The move will involve the transfer of output at its plant in Finspang in Sweden to the United States and elsewhere in Europe, the company said.

"The Group takes this step in light of existing structural overcapacity in the European flat rolled products market and declining demand in certain market segments such as engine cooling," Aurubis said in a statement.

The changes at Finspang is expected to be completed over a period of up to two years. Union consultations about the planned relocation have commenced on Thursday, it said. (Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Anthony Barker)