CESCO-Chile sees its copper output up over 6 pct in 2012

* Prices seen stable in 2012-2013, falling from 2014 * China's slowdown will not affect Chile in the near term * Chile intends to double exploration investment SANTIAGO, April 16 Chile's copper production is expected to grow by more than 6 percent this year, after falling 3 percent last year, when declining ore grades and production disruption hit the country's output, Chile's mining minister said on Monday. "Last year we had a small decrease but this year we expect a significant increase compared with last year," Chilean Mining Minister Hernan de Solminihac told reporters on the sidelines of the CESCO exploration forum. "We are still working on the numbers but this year the (production) increase should be above 6 percent compared with last year." Top copper supplier Chile, which provides around one third of the world's copper, produced 5.24 million tonnes of the red metal in 2011, or 3.2 percent less than in 2010, according to the government statistics agency INE. Declining ore grades and production disruption due to labor issues and unfavorable weather were largely blamed for the decline. To offset this, the Chilean government is trying to step up exploration investment. "Ideally we would like to get to the same (exploration investment) levels seen in the past. We currently account for about 5 percent and would like to get to 10 percent of global investment," Solminihac said. Lower economic growth in top copper consumer China should not affect the mining operations and copper demand in Chile, according to the minister. "You always have to pay attention to China's copper consumption, China being the largest copper consumer, but according to the information we have got, lower consumption in China should not affect us, at least in the near-term," the minister said. Asked about copper prices expectations, Solminihac said he expected prices to remain stable, around current levels for the next two years. Prices, however, are expected to decline after 2014 as more production comes on stream, he added.