CESCO-Chile's Codelco restarts shipments following port strike

METALS-Copper firms as dollar dips after strikes on Syria
SYDNEY, April 7 London copper firmed in early trading in Asia on Friday as the U.S. dollar fell after the United States launched cruise missiles against an air base in Syria.
SANTIAGO, April 8 Chilean state-owned Codelco has restarted shipments of copper following the end of a port strike, though it will take roughly a month for shipments to be normal, the mining company's chief executive Thomas Keller said on Monday.
Most ports in Chile were returning to normal operations on Saturday after an extended strike that slammed the No. 1 copper producer's exports.
Keller told reporters ahead of the CESCO/CRU copper conference in Santiago this week that he doesn't expect a relevant impact on copper production due to labor strife during 2013, an election year in Chile.
Unions representing workers at Codelco, the world's biggest copper producer, and mining companies including BHP Billiton said they will announce a planned nationwide strike on Monday.
* Nikkei gains early but makes about turn after US missile strikes
* Asia shares, S&P 500 futures down as investors avoid risk trades