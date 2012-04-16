版本:
2012年 4月 17日 星期二

CESCO-Codelco sees tight market, says could issue debt

SANTIAGO, April 16 Chilean state copper giant
Codelco expects the global copper market to remain
tight this year, is optimistic about prices, and could issue
debt in the second half if conditions are favorable, CEO Diego
Hernandez said on Monday. 	
    Hernandez said, however, he was worried about future energy
supplies, saying Codelco had covered its needs for the next six
to seven years. He added he believed some in the industry could
delay copper projects if copper prices fall below $3/lb.

