CESCO-Codelco sees tight market, says could issue debt

SANTIAGO, April 16 Chilean state copper giant Codelco expects the global copper market to remain tight this year, is optimistic about prices, and could issue debt in the second half if conditions are favorable, CEO Diego Hernandez said on Monday. Hernandez said, however, he was worried about future energy supplies, saying Codelco had covered its needs for the next six to seven years. He added he believed some in the industry could delay copper projects if copper prices fall below $3/lb.