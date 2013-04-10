CESCO-Poland's KGHM seeks acquisitions every two-three years

SANTIAGO, April 10 Poland-based KGHM,
Europe's No. 2 copper producer, is looking to make acquisitions
every two to three years as it pushes ahead with a plan to
transform itself into a top producer of the metal, Chief
Executive Herbert Wirth said on Wednesday.
The company expanded overseas last year when it bought
Canada's Quadra FNX for C$3 billion. The then-Poland focused
company acquired operating mines in Chile, the United States and
Canada, along with the promising Sierra Gorda development
project in Chile's copper-rich Atacama desert.
Sierra Gorda, which is under construction, is one of the
world's largest copper projects. The mine's annual production is
expected to equal about 40 percent of KGHM's current output. The
$3.9 billion project, a joint venture with Sumitomo, is
on track to start production in the second quarter of 2014.
The Polish miner's sights are now set on other deals, Wirth
told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of the CESCO/CRU
copper conference in Santiago.
"Now we are a global mining company we must every two or
three years have acquisitions," Wirth said, adding the company
was looking at junior mining companies.
The company has teams in Poland and Vancouver looking at
international opportunities for the company, which has a goal of
becoming a top copper producer by 2020.
Wirth said the 2012 takeover of Quadra FNX was a "perfect
deal" for KGHM and noted the company remains copper-focused.