REFILE-UPDATE 1-LME warehouse rule may have raised copper financing deals

SANTIAGO, April 9 The London Metal Exchange's
warehouse load-out rule change may have increased the amount of
copper locked up in financing deals, the exchange's chief
executive said on Tuesday.
In an April 1 rule change, the LME stipulated that storage
sheds with big queues of one metal waiting to be delivered out
must start loading out other so-called "non-dominant" metals
separately at a rate of 500 tonnes per day. The move was aimed
at cutting queues for metal stuck behind aluminum.
An inadvertent effect of the new rule though has been that
copper is leaving warehouses more quickly than ever only to head
into rival facilities as part of financing deals that have
dominated the LME's warehousing network for the past several
years.
Using cheap financing due to low interest rates, traders
agree to store their excess metal in long-term rent deals and
sell it forward at a higher price due to a healthy forward
prices spread. These deals are known as cash-and-carries.
Any traders with metal released from a queue may negotiate a
new financing deal and lock the metal up.
"By assuring ... that they can possibly get an extra 500
tonnes out of warehouses, we may have inadvertently made it
possible (for financiers) to now start financing copper as
well," LME chief Martin Abbott said at the CESCO/CRU conference
in Santiago.
"That is one of the risks, one of the consequences we have
to live with."
Abbott's comments are likely to stir the debate about the
LME's efforts to ease logjams in its warehouses network.
With metal locked down in financing deals, industrial users
are angry because the perceived lack of availability of metal
has pushed up the costs for them to secure critical raw
materials.
They say wait times have not improved enough since the LME
raised its loading out rules last year and are skeptical that
last week's change will help ease months-long queues at storage
facilities.
To be sure big inflows into LME-registered warehouses are
partly due to a surplus as industrial demand remains sluggish.
But analysts estimate that about 6 million tonnes of base
metals, which is about 80 percent of total LME stocks, are in
financing deals or tied up in warehouse backlogs. At just under
600,000 tonnes, LME copper stockpiles are now at 10-year highs.
Abbott was unapologetic on Tuesday.
"I'm still not going to apologise for the fact that we have
financing in the industry," Abbott said.
"It is the role of the LME to reflect the macro economy, and
the reality is that we have extremely low interest rates,
surpluses in certain metals and owners of cheap capital looking
for safe havens will continue to finance metal."