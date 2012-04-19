CESCO-Copper TC/RCs sink to below $20/T; Asian smelters reeling

* Treatment charges fall to two-year low - market
* Charges near or below breakeven for some Asian smelters -
analysts
* Improving supply in 2013 will push charges higher -
analysts
By Silvia Antonioli and Felipe Iturrieta
SANTIAGO, April 19 Spot copper treatment and
refining charges for copper have fallen to two-year lows that
make it unprofitable for many Asian smelters to continue
operating, miners and analysts said this week.
Smelters' fortunes have taken a dramatic turn for the worse
in the last month as fees paid by miners to treat their
concentrate and produce refined metal have plunged due to a
shortage of supply.
"Smelters and refiners are complaining about how difficult
it is this year. ...Some of the spot prices that I have heard at
this conference would make it very difficult for smelters to
make any money," Terry Burgess, chief executive of Australian
copper and gold miner OZ Minerals said in an interview
with Reuters during the CESCO copper conference.
A senior executive at a large miner said he had heard one
deal for particularly high-quality concentrate as low as $17 per
tonne/1.7 cents per lb and a London-based analyst said he has
seen bidding at $19 per tonne/1.9 cents per lb.
These may have been one offs, but the executive and a trader
also reported numbers in the low $20s, which are still two-year
lows.
These numbers are well below $35 per tonne/3.5 cents per lb
paid at the start of March and are three times lower than the
annual 2012 contracts of $60 per tonne/6 cents per lb.
The market is particularly nervous just two years after
similarly dramatic falls in charges. In 2010 they hit zero as
mining capacity was shuttered during the global economic crisis,
with reports that Chinese smelters even paid mines for material.
The shortage has been caused by falling ore grades and
output at some of the world's largest mines and strikes that
have disrupted operations.
Smelters had hoped the six-month suspension of Glencore's
PASAR smelter in the Philippines due to a fire in January would
provide some respite from the supply squeeze.
But concentrates that would have been processed have not
come onto the spot market, a London-based analyst said.
Those with annual contracts are protected, but any smelter
working on shorter term or spot contracts are reeling. The fees
are now close to or below profitable levels for some Asian
smelters, market participants said.
Chinese smelters would need charges to be above $40 per
tonne/4 cents per lb to maintain healthy profit margins,
analysts said.
"The average TC/RCs spot prices at the moment are below the
annual contracts and are in some case below the breakeven point
for the smelters," said the head of Macquarie China commodities
research Bonnie Liu. "It's not economical at all for many Asian
smelters."
Given the fall to levels considered critical for smelters,
it may be traders that are paying the lower numbers as they have
a higher pain threshold, analysts said.
Most market participants do not see these charges rising
until at least 2013 as supply gradually improves.
Anglo American sees copper refining and treatment
charges dropping amid a shortage of concentrates, the company's
copper chief executive John MacKenzie told Reuters.
Freeport's Grasberg mine has resumed operations following
the three-month strike and global miners Rio Tinto
and Xstrata Copper see their copper
output rising in the second half as they bank on leaving behind
the weather and ore grade woes that stung their first quarter.
That should provide some support to the fees.
"It's hard for TC/RCs to fall much further," Bank of America
metals strategist Michael Widmer said.
"If new supply really comes through as more projects ramp
up, you would expect TC/RCs will start to bottom out and
potentially move up. Going into 2013 we should see a better
environment for TC/RCs."