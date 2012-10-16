China's MMG targets 60,000 T copper output from Congo mine

* Development has been hindered by power shortages
* MMG pursuing further exploration at Kinsevere property
By Jonny Hogg
KINSHASA, Oct 16 Chinese mining group MMG
Limited is targeting copper output of 60,000 tonnes
this year from its Kinsevere mine in Democratic Republic of
Congo, despite delays caused by power shortages, the company
said on Tuesday.
MMG - which is listed in Hong Kong, run by Australians, and
controlled by Chinese metals trader Minmetals - bought the
Kinsevere mine from Canada's Anvil Mining last year. The mine
produced its first copper cathodes in May 2011.
Progress towards reaching its annual production capacity of
60,000 tonnes was hindered by power shortages in the copper-rich
Katanga province earlier this year, executive general manager
for business development, Michael Nossal, said.
"Our target is to do it by the end of this year," he told
Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of a mining conference
in Congo's capital Kinshasa.
"We are dependent on the stability of the electricity grid,
although we have greatly reduced our dependence by installing
generation capacity for about half our requirements," he said.
To make up for the shortfalls, MMG is using diesel
generators to power its plant, putting power costs up by around
25 percent, Nossal said, adding that the measure is expected to
be only temporary.
Nossal said MMG was keen to expand its investment in Congo,
but was currently emphasising further exploration on its
Kinsevere concession.
"We'd love to expand (Kinsevere) but we would not like to
reduce the mine life...Therefore in order to justify an
expansion we'd have to find more resources," he said.
We've got a fairly full exploration team working on that
project," he added.
MMG also owns the Mutoshi mine but is waiting to see if
state miner Gecamines exercises its option to take over the
project.
"Assuming the option is exercised we'll be looking for
another mining project in DRC, if the option is not exercised
we'll be looking to work with Gecamines to develop Mutoshi," he
said.
Despite being saddled with an estimated $1.5 billion of
debt, Gecamines has bought out two of its joint venture partners
in recent months as part of its stated aim to become a major
producer again after decades of decline.
In another move to increase revenues from its vast, but
largely underexploited mining sector, Congo is expected to
replace its 10-year-old mining code with new regulation
framework next year.
Congo's business climate has improved in recent years,
Nossal said, but warned that if the anticipated changes
increased fiscal demands on mining companies, that trend could
be reversed.
"They should continue to make (the business climate) improve
and not go backwards, because you can kill a mining boom very
easily by changing the rules," he said.