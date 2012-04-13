JP Morgan lodges fresh copper ETF filing with NYSE

LONDON, April 13 Investment bank JPMorgan
has lodged a filing to list a copper-backed
exchange-traded fund (ETF)with NYSE Euronext.
J.P. Morgan Commodity ETF Services lodged a proposal to list
and trade shares of JPM XF Physical Copper Trust in a filing
dated April 2, 2012.
The filing is the first sign since mid-2011 that the ETF, a
security backed by physical metal, is likely to list.
JP Morgan first lodged a filing for shares of the ETF in
October 2010, the same time as a similar filing by Blackrock
which alongside a tight supply backdrop helped fuel a rally in
copper prices toward record highs above $10,000 a tonne in
February 2011.