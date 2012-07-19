Copper users attack ETF plans ahead of SEC ruling

| NEW YORK, July 19
increased their opposition to the copper exchanged-traded funds
(ETF) planned by JPMorgan Chase & Co and BlackRock Asset
Management International Inc ahead of a key ruling by the
Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday.
Lawyers representing Southwire Co, Encore Wire Corp
, Luvata and AmRod and major hedge fund and physical
trader Red Kite sent a letter dated July 18 and seen by Reuters
to the SEC calling on the regulator to block BlackRock's
proposal.
Accounting for 50 percent of U.S. copper fabricating
capacity, those fabricators would be the principal victims of
the funds, as they would be forced to pay higher prices for
their raw materials or incur heightened price volatility if
prices collapsed, the letter said.
"The risks associated with the removal of so much copper
could have potentially devastating effects not just on potential
investors in the shares, which should be a concern to the SEC,
but also on existing and future investors in industries that
depend on copper for their primary feedstock," said the letter
from attorneys at Vandenberg & Feliu LLP.
Vandenberg & Feliu LLP is representing the same group in its
opposition to the JPMorgan Chase product.
Criticism of these products has increased ahead of the July
19 deadline for the SEC to rule on JPMorgan's XF Physical Copper
Trust. U.S. Senator Carl Levin warned this week it would create
a boom and bust cycle in the market
The July 18 letter from fabricators says the copper stored
by the ETFs would represent some 63 percent of London Metal
Exchange (LME) and COMEX stocks in the United States and would
lead to inflated prices and a disruption in supply and flow of
metal.
In its verdict, the SEC will decide on Thursday whether to
extend the consultation period by another 45 days or give its
approval for NYSE Arca to list the first such U.S. product on
its exchange.
That would take JPMorgan one step closer to launching the
fund, a process that has occupied the bank for almost two years.
It filed first documents with the SEC in October 2010.
Before JPMorgan could start marketing and selling the
product, the U.S. bank would need to file an final registration
document with the SEC.
Spokespeople for JPMorgan and BlackRock did not respond to
requests for comment.
HOARDING
Opponents of the funds have focused on the impact on North
American end users because most of the 180,000 tonnes of metal
which will be used as physical collateral against the shares in
the two funds will likely be bought in the United States, where
the metal is cheapest.
JPMorgan's first filing said the fund would store LME
brand-approved copper valued at up to $499,761,150 - equivalent
to roughly 62,000 tonnes based on a copper price of $8,000 a
tonne.
BlackRock has proposed a physical ETF, called iShares Copper
Trust, which would use an initial 121,200 tonnes of copper as
collateral against shares in a fund.
Those tonnages combined are insignificant in a 20 million
tonne global market, but they have worried U.S. fabricators, who
are the main end users of the red metal, because it accounts for
the majority of metal available in U.S.-based exchange-bonded
warehouses.
Fabricators rely on annual contracts for most of their
supply of raw material, but they may have to increase purchases
if there is a pick-up in demand should the economy improve, the
letter states.
That metal would likely come from exchanged-registered
warehouses, which may not be available if the funds are given
the green light.
The NYSE Arca has defended JPM's plans saying concerns it
will cause a bubble that may be vulnerable to bursting is
"speculative and misplaced".