Freeport sees 2012 copper market deficit - CEO

By Chris Kelly
NEW YORK, April 19 Fundamentals of the copper
market remain strong given China's drive to invest in
infrastructure projects and lower levels of inventory in the
United States and Europe, Freeport-McMoRan's chief executive
said Thursday.
"Markets continue to be very positive this year for copper
... 2012 appears to be another year of deficit in the copper
market," CEO Richard Adkerson told Wall Street analysts on a
first-quarter earnings conference call.
China, which accounts for 40 percent of global copper
demand, will remain the important demand driver, he said.
"Investments in urbanization and infrastructure support that
marketplace. All of those investments require significant
amounts of copper," Adkerson said.
While European demand remained weak in the quarter, a
stronger-than-expected start to the company's business in the
United States contributed to the more positive global demand
outlook.
"Manufacturing, particularly auto sales, have contributed to
this positive situation in the U.S."
U.S. auto sales rose about 13 percent in March, rounding out
the best quarter for U.S. vehicle sales since 2008.
As a result of the stronger first-quarter business,
Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold Inc intends to increase
its sales of the metal by 25 percent over the next three to four
years.
With demand running well at the start of the year, the
challenge lies on the supply-side.
"The industry continues to face supply constraints from
interruptions to exiting operations and the challenges of
bringing on new production.
"The fundamentals of the copper market remain strong."