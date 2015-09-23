Asarco copper output cuts could extend until next year -Grupo Mexico board member

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
AREQUIPA, Peru, Sept 22 Copper miner Asarco, owned by Grupo Mexico, could continue with its reduced output level from its Hayden concentrator unless the price of copper improves by the end of the year, Grupo Mexico board member Oscar Gonzalez said Tuesday.
Gonzalez said that cost cutting announced last month by Asarco will cut copper output from its Hayden concentrator by about 30,000 tonnes this year.
"Thirty thousand tonnes this year, and we're going to see how the price of copper ends the year to see if we continue with the reduction or if we reactivate if the price improves," Gonzalez told reporters on the sidelines of a mining conference. (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Ken Wills)
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.