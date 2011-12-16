UPDATE 1-Aurubis agrees higher 2012 copper TC/RCs- sources

HAMBURG Dec 16 Germany's Aurubis
, Europe's biggest copper producer, has agreed
long-term copper treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) for
2012 of $63.50 a tonne and 6.35 cents a pound, up 12.4 percent
on 2011 deals, sources close to the company said on Friday.
This means Aurubis has matched the higher TC/RCs for 2012
reached in early December by Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold
.
TC/RCs are paid by miners to smelters to refine concentrate
into metal and are a key part of the global copper industry's
income. Increases are being sought as smelters believe demand
for metal and mining output will continue to rise in 2012.
There was still doubt in past days whether the Freeport
level would be accepted as a benchmark for 2012.
Chinese copper smelters were still seeking to convince BHP
Billiton , the majority owner of the world's
biggest copper mine, to agree to higher TC/RCs, traders said.
BHP, the biggest stakeholder in Chile's Escondida mine, has
informally told Chinese smelters it may pay TC/RCs ranging from
around $50 a tonne and 5 cents a pound for the whole of 2012 to
around $60 a tonne and 6 cents a pound for delivery in the
January-March quarter.
But Aurubis has already reached 2012 deals with three
customers at $63.50 a tonne and 6.35 cents a pound, sources
close to the company said.
Aurubis traditionally seeks long-term TC/RC agreements
rather than spot market deals.