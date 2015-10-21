Workers at Toromocho copper mine in Peru start two-day strike

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
LIMA Oct 21 Workers at Chinalco Mining Corp International's Toromocho copper mine in Peru started a two-day strike on Wednesday as they demand a salary increase, drastically curbing output at the mine, a union leader said.
Some 500 workers marched in the highland town of Morococha after downing tools at 6:30 a.m. (1130 GMT) Wednesday, said Andres Matos, the secretary general of the Toromocho union.
The Chinese company said in a statement that it was doing all it could to resolve the dispute and reduce the impact on production.
Toromocho's output has been ramped up in recent months, producing 17,432 tonnes of copper in August, according to official government statistics. (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Bill Rigby)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.