Copper price seen about $3.15/lb in 2015 or higher - Southern Copper exec

SHANGHAI Nov 19 Copper prices are seen trading
about $3.15 a pound ($6,945 a tonne) in 2015 and could go
higher, the president of Southern Copper Corporation, Oscar
Gonzalez Rocha, said.
"With demand recovering in the U.S. and Europe, and Chinese
copper consumption growth maintaining at current levels, we see
2015 copper prices at about $3.15 a pound with quite a lot of
upside potential," Rocha told a Metal Bulletin copper conference
in Shanghai.
LME copper traded at $6,647 at 0407 GMT.
(Reporting by Fayen Wong; Writing by Melanie Burton in SYDNEY;
Editing by Alan Raybould)