COPPER ROUNDUP-Output up in Q2 as miners tap expansion projects

By Chris Kelly

NEW YORK, Sept 13 Global copper mine output from top producers gathered steam last quarter, up the most in more than a year as new projects injected supply to a market strained by declining ore grades and labor disputes.

After a drop-off in the first three months of the year, production from 14 of the industry's largest miners rose a little more than 3 percent last quarter. Operational improvements at some up-and-coming projects provided the biggest boost, data from companies showed last month.

A number of projects put in motion five years ago amid copper's first big rally are now reaching fruition. Miners are set to reap the reward of prices that have held above $8,500 a tonne on the London Metal Exchange (LME) since last year, far above the cost of production for most miners.

Analysts attribute buoyant prices to expectations that miners will remain hard-pressed to meet China's unyielding demand growth. One quarter's improvement in production is unlikely to allay that fear, particularly with labor risks in Peru and Chile.

"There are one or two projects that are ramping up as the results point toward, but they are not game-changing amounts of additional copper that are going to be enough to outweigh the cut-backs in production estimates we have seen elsewhere," said Nicholas Snowdon, analyst with Barclays Capital in New York.

"There are several that are pretty sizable over the next five years, but the problem is you don't have any Escondida's ... they're all 200,000 to 300,000 tonnes, and you need them to all come on line."

"You're not going to see big enough surpluses to significantly loosen that level of tightness that is going to support prices at $10,000 to $12,000 per tonne."

Of the 13 top miners, who together produce a little more than a tenth of the world's copper, Antofagasta ( ANTO.L ) was one stand-out. The company posted a 17 percent increase in second-quarter output as its 100,000 tonne per year Esperanza mine in Chile ramped up.

Another project is the $2.8 billion Los Bronces expansion in Chile. This mine, owned by Anglo American ( AAL.L ), is on schedule to see its first production in the fourth quarter of this year, with output expected to average 278,000 tonnes per annum of copper over the first three years.

"While these incremental increases are helping to bridge the gap between supply and demand, more output needs to be brought on stream before growth in supply exceeds that of demand," said Catherine Virga, senior base metals analyst with CPM Group in New York.

But the industry's stalwarts are declining quickly. BHP Billiton's ( BHP.AX ) ( BLT.L ) Escondida is the world's No. 1 copper mine, but its first-half production took a 14-percent hit from 2010 due to declining ore grades. [ID:nN1E77M21Z]

The world's top copper producer, Chile's state-owned Codelco [CODEL.UL], produced 818,000 tonnes of the metal in the first half of 2011, up 2.4 percent from the same period in 2010. Including the company's 49 percent stake in El Abra mine, first-half output grew to 844,000 tonnes. [ID:nS1E78C0IJ]

"The outlook of the copper market in the medium to long term continues to be promising," Codelco said in a statement to Chile's market regulator. "In terms of supply, aging mines and falling ore grades, increasingly complex new projects and increased geopolitical risks in new mining districts present a challenging panorama."

NOT QUITE SO BULLISH

In a recent Reuters poll, analysts scaled back bullish bets in copper, calling for a deficit of to 343,150 tonnes this year. That was revised down from January's forecast for a 444,000-tonne deficit. [ID:nL6E7IL121]

Output from 14 of the world's biggest miners grew 3 percent from the first quarter to 2,552,960 tonnes. At that rate, it will be a challenge to meet consumption from China which should grow 6 percent in 2011, up from a 4.3 percent growth rate in 2010, according to the International Copper Study Group (ICSG).

"Quarter-to-quarter production should be increasing at a faster rate, however, based on the numbers the rate of growth in production seems to be relatively constant," said Shayne Heffernan, a metals analyst with Heffernan Capital Management, with over 25 years of trading experience.

Indeed, Q1-Q2 2009 production grew at a 3.9 percent rate, Q1-Q2 2010 production rose nearly 5 percent and in 2011, production grew by 3.1 percent.

"Los Bronces, Esperenza and other new production over the next five years should begin to rebalance the supply-demand gap that we see today, however demand will grow at an increasing pace once we pass this current fear of an economic slowdown," Heffernan said.

"Los Bronces, Esperenza and other new production over the next five years should begin to rebalance the supply-demand gap that we see today, however demand will grow at an increasing pace once we pass this current fear of an economic slowdown," Heffernan said.

"There is sufficient demand in China and the emerging markets to keep the bull narrative alive for the three- to five-year term."