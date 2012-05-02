SDI copper rod mill to compete with China for scrap

* SDI copper wire rod mill to come on line in Q2
* Predominant feedstock will be No. 2 copper scrap
* Chinese seen as main competition
By Chris Kelly
NEW YORK, May 2 Steel Dynamic Inc's (SDI) new
copper wire rod mill in New Haven, Indiana, will use a grade of
copper scrap popular in China as its raw material, putting it in
direct competition with the Far East and potentially driving
prices higher, market participants said.
Developed through a partnership with Barcelona, Spain-based
LaFarga Group, the $39 million facility is on track for a
second-quarter start-up and should be running at full capacity
by the fourth quarter of the year.
The mill, SDI's second non-ferrous operation but its first
foray into copper, is expected to produce roughly 180 million
lbs (82,000 tonnes) of copper rod per year using a similar
quantity of scrap as its raw material.
No. 2 Birch Cliff, a mix of wire and tubing with a
96-percent copper content, will be the predominant feed, Russ
Rinn, president and chief operating officer of OmniSource, SDI's
scrap unit that will be supplying the mill, said.
The mill's monthly feed is small compared with the over
230,000 tonnes of copper scrap exported by the United States to
China in March.
But the Fort Wayne, Ind.-based steelmaker's entry onto the
market could boost prices even further because it will need to
compete with China, which buys most of the No. 2 copper produced
in the United States and is the world's largest primary and
secondary copper consumer, dealers said.
And prices have already been rising due to a broader
shortage of secondary supplies, dealers said. No. 2 Birch
Cliff's discount to COMEX's July contract was quoted this
week at 35 cents to 38 cents per lb, compared with 40 to 45
cents in March.
"They are a big company, but they are not as big as that
whole country. When China comes in, they're coming in to buy,
and SDI will have to react," said a scrap broker.
OmniSource has already been buying ahead of the start-up,
Rinn said, although dealers said its so-far tentative presence
had not yet influenced prices.
"We have had to buy some to stockpile so we can get through
the start-up process, but I wouldn't say that we have gone full
bore," Rinn told Reuters.
And SDI may find they have to fork out even-higher prices to
lure sellers away from China.
"They (OmniSource) are going to rub up against the Chinese.
If the Chinese run the market up, I don't know how they are
going to make any money," said a buyer for a U.S. wire and cable
maker.
"They are looking for the big spread between cathode and
scrap to make it viable, and I think it's going to disappear,"
he cautioned.
Rinn agreed that aggressive Chinese buying could disrupt his
company's sourcing, but said he believes there is enough for
both the company's and the country's needs.
"There is generally a decent supply out there. There's
enough to go around," he said.
"What we are going to be consuming is a blip on the radar as
far as the Chinese are concerned."
Domestic suppliers are also likely to welcome selling to the
mill as it will avoid the logistical hassle of exporting to
China, dealers said.