S.Korea buys 2,500 T of copper for Sept

July 3 South Korea bought 2,500 tonnes of Zambian copper for September via a tender closed on July 3, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr). The agency awarded two bidders for the single tender because their favourite bidder was unable to deliver the entire volume sought by the agency. The Zambian product will be shipped to Incheon port by Sept. 30. Details of the purchases are as follows: TONNES SUPPLIER PREMIUM(CIF/T) 1,000 Koma Global Co Ltd $72 1,500 Glencore Int'l AG $75 * Note: The above premium was made over London Metal Exchange(LME) prices. (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)