WRAPUP 1-Copper mine strikes add strain to fragile supplies

* Bad weather, industrial action constrain supply

* Copper deficit seen deepening

* Strikes highlight rising labor costs

By Olivia Rondonuwu and Alonso Soto

JAKARTA/SANTIAGO, July 6 Three of the world's biggest copper mines face strike-related disruptions this week, early signs of a possible resurgence in labor unrest that could strain an already fragile supply pipeline.

In Indonesia, a strike for higher pay has paralyzed output at Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold's ( FCX.N ) giant Grasberg mine, workers said on Wednesday. In Chile, some workers at state-owned Codelco are planning a one-day walk-out, while unions in Peru called off a two-day strike at the last moment.

Coupled with diminishing output at older mines and a severe cold snap that has curtailed production at other mines in Chile, which produces a third of the world's copper, news of growing dissent is helping propel prices back toward the record above $10,000 a tonne hit in February.

"It further highlights the risk to copper supply growth this year," analyst Gayle Berry of Barclays Capital said.

London Metal Exchange copper CMCU3 dipped about 0.4 percent to $9,507 a tonne on Wednesday after China raised interest rates for the third time this year. [MET/L] But it's up more than 40 percent from a year ago as dealers bet that growing supply outages may push the market into a deficit.

The strike at Freeport's Grasberg, which entered its third day on Wednesday, highlights the rising labor costs in booming emerging markets -- especially as more workers demand a share of record revenues. Grasberg holds the world's biggest gold reserves and is one of the largest copper producers.

In Chile, workers at Codelco's top two operations, Chuquicamata and El Teniente, ratified plans to strike for 24 hours next Monday to protest against an overhaul of the country's giant state mining company. Employees at other mines are gearing up for separate votes. [ID:nN1E76420S]

It would be the first national walkout by Codelco workers since 1993, and follows several years of unusually intense labor unrest, including two strikes that shut down major mines for a month or more, among the longest disruptions on record.

The federation of mining unions in major copper producer Peru on Tuesday called off plans for a two-day nationwide strike in the mining powerhouse this week, a union leader told Reuters.

WEATHER WORSENS IMPACT

Bad weather this year has repeatedly hit the mining heartland of Chile, disrupting the operations of copper miners, and more heavy snow, wind and rain is expected in Chile's copper-rich north. [ID:nN1E764077]

An unusually severe winter storm has hit operations at Collahuasi, the world's No. 3 copper mine, where union officials say output has more than halved at a deposit that produces about 3 percent of the world's mined copper. The mine operator says it has no figures on any impact.

"(These) adverse effects should probably not last for long, but will be contributory factors to a much tighter global copper market over the rest of the year. We therefore see good support for copper prices," Commerzbank said on Wednesday in a note.

Chile's Antofagasta ( ANTO.L ) said last month the ramp-up of its Esperanza copper mine, expected to contribute the lion's share of supply growth this year, would be completed in the second half, after taking longer than initially planned. [ID:nLDE7571DY]

"In a different type of environment you'd expect that to help increase price," Berry said of the supply disruptions. "At the moment, the markets seem to be a lot more focused on macro events (but) you can certainly say they are providing a floor."

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Analysis on Chinese copper demand: [ID:nLDE75A07T]

For technical analysis on gold, copper: [TECH/C]

Risks in Indonesia: link.reuters.com/pyt92n

Graphic on top Chile mines tinyurl.com/3juxctk

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

WORSENING ORE QUALITY

The Freeport mine is already facing a 17 percent decline this year in production of copper because of worsening ore quality, with the strike likely to exacerbate the drop, said MineLife analyst Gavin Wendt.

Freeport has so far only said that concentrate shipments have not been affected, although it has declined to comment on whether operations and production has been disrupted.

Analysts said any force majeure, enabling Freeport to halt contract shipments to buyers, would depend on the level of stocks the U.S. mining firm maintained at the remote mountain site.

"You may not see a force majeure unless it continues over a week," said UK-based VM Group analyst Carl Firman. "Generally mines have built into their mine plans a certain buffer of stocks, and I'd imagine they will work those down first so they can keep shipments and contracts secure." ($1 = 8537.5 Rupiah) (Additional reporting by Carrie Ho in SHANGHAI, Melanie Burton in LONDON and Alonso Soto in SANTIAGO; Writing by Neil Chatterjee; Editing by Simon Gardner and Alden Bentley)