版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 7月 7日 星期四 02:12 BJT

WRAPUP 1-Copper mine strikes add strain to fragile supplies

 * Bad weather, industrial action constrain supply
 * Copper deficit seen deepening
 * Strikes highlight rising labor costs
 By Olivia Rondonuwu and Alonso Soto
 JAKARTA/SANTIAGO, July 6 Three of the world's
biggest copper mines face strike-related disruptions this week,
early signs of a possible resurgence in labor unrest that could
strain an already fragile supply pipeline.
 In Indonesia, a strike for higher pay has paralyzed output
at Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold's (FCX.N) giant Grasberg
mine, workers said on Wednesday. In Chile, some workers at
state-owned Codelco are planning a one-day walk-out, while
unions in Peru called off a two-day strike at the last moment.
 Coupled with diminishing output at older mines and a severe
cold snap that has curtailed production at other mines in
Chile, which produces a third of the world's copper, news of
growing dissent is helping propel prices back toward the record
above $10,000 a tonne hit in February.
 "It further highlights the risk to copper supply growth
this year," analyst Gayle Berry of Barclays Capital said.
 London Metal Exchange copper CMCU3 dipped about 0.4
percent to $9,507 a tonne on Wednesday after China raised
interest rates for the third time this year.  [MET/L] But it's
up more than 40 percent from a year ago as dealers bet that
growing supply outages may push the market into a deficit.
 The strike at Freeport's Grasberg, which entered its third
day on Wednesday, highlights the rising labor costs in booming
emerging markets -- especially as more workers demand a share
of record revenues. Grasberg holds the world's biggest gold
reserves and is one of the largest copper producers.
 In Chile, workers at Codelco's top two operations,
Chuquicamata and El Teniente, ratified plans to strike for 24
hours next Monday to protest against an overhaul of the
country's giant state mining company. Employees at other mines
are gearing up for separate votes. [ID:nN1E76420S]
 It would be the first national walkout by Codelco workers
since 1993, and follows several years of unusually intense
labor unrest, including two strikes that shut down major mines
for a month or more, among the longest disruptions on record.
 The federation of mining unions in major copper producer
Peru on Tuesday called off plans for a two-day nationwide
strike in the mining powerhouse this week, a union leader told
Reuters.
 WEATHER WORSENS IMPACT
 Bad weather this year has repeatedly hit the mining
heartland of Chile, disrupting the operations of copper miners,
and more heavy snow, wind and rain is expected in Chile's
copper-rich north. [ID:nN1E764077]
 An unusually severe winter storm has hit operations at
Collahuasi, the world's No. 3 copper mine, where union
officials say output has more than halved at a deposit that
produces about 3 percent of the world's mined copper. The mine
operator says it has no figures on any impact.
 "(These) adverse effects should probably not last for long,
but will be contributory factors to a much tighter global
copper market over the rest of the year. We therefore see good
support for copper prices," Commerzbank said on Wednesday in a
note.
 Chile's Antofagasta (ANTO.L) said last month the ramp-up of
its Esperanza copper mine, expected to contribute the lion's
share of supply growth this year, would be completed in the
second half, after taking longer than initially planned.
[ID:nLDE7571DY]
 "In a different type of environment you'd expect that to
help increase price," Berry said of the supply disruptions. "At
the moment, the markets seem to be a lot more focused on macro
events (but) you can certainly say they are providing a
floor."
 <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
 Analysis on Chinese copper demand:      [ID:nLDE75A07T]
 For technical analysis on gold, copper:        [TECH/C]
 Risks in Indonesia:      link.reuters.com/pyt92n
 Graphic on top Chile mines   tinyurl.com/3juxctk
 ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
 WORSENING ORE QUALITY
 The Freeport mine is already facing a 17 percent decline
this year in production of copper because of worsening ore
quality, with the strike likely to exacerbate the drop, said
MineLife analyst Gavin Wendt.
 Freeport has so far only said that concentrate shipments
have not been affected, although it has declined to comment on
whether operations and production has been disrupted.
 Analysts said any force majeure, enabling Freeport to halt
contract shipments to buyers, would depend on the level of
stocks the U.S. mining firm maintained at the remote mountain
site.
 "You may not see a force majeure unless it continues over a
week," said UK-based VM Group analyst Carl Firman. "Generally
mines have built into their mine plans a certain buffer of
stocks, and I'd imagine they will work those down first so they
can keep shipments and contracts secure."
($1 = 8537.5 Rupiah)
 (Additional reporting by Carrie Ho in SHANGHAI, Melanie Burton
in LONDON and Alonso Soto in SANTIAGO; Writing by Neil
Chatterjee; Editing by Simon Gardner and Alden Bentley)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐