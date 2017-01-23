COLUMN-Copper market focus shifts back to unpredictable supply: Andy Home

(Repeats Jan. 20 story with no changes to text. The opinions
By Andy Home
LONDON Jan 20 Last year it was the strength of
demand that caught the copper market by surprise.
Everyone had braced themselves for an expected hard metallic
landing in China, the driver of global copper usage.
But that's not how things played out.
China itself, it seems, was not quite ready for the promised
shift from the old model of fixed asset investment to what was
touted as the "new normal" of slower, more consumer-oriented
growth.
Infrastructure and property investment boomed again, as did
the country's appetite for copper. Imports of both unwrought
copper and mined concentrate probably hit record highs last
year, judging by the preliminary figures released last week.
As for the supply side of the pricing equation, the biggest
surprise was the relative lack of surprises.
The amount of global copper supply lost due to unscheduled
production losses was 3.5 percent, compared with the historical
norm of around 5-6 percent, according to research from Citi.
("Copper - a possible return to normal mine disruption in 2017",
Jan. 10, 2017).
It was, in other words, a year of collectively good
performance by the world's producers.
Can they keep it up this year against an expected backdrop
of much slower, if not flat, mined supply growth?
Judging by the production guidance given by Rio Tinto
, the answer would appear to be no.
The company, which has stakes in some of the world's biggest
mines, expects to produce between 525,000 and 665,000 tonnes of
mined copper this year, compared with actual output of 523,000
tonnes in 2016.
That's a wide range, wide enough in fact to encompass many
analysts' global market balance calculations for the coming
year.
Rio has given no further details but its own production
uncertainty speaks to the potential for a more "normal" year, to
quote Citi, in terms of mine supply disruption.
INDONESIAN UNCERTAINTY
One contributor to Rio's "mind-the-gap" production guidance
may well be the Grasberg mine in Indonesia.
Export shipments from Grasberg are again suspended as the
mine's majority owner and operator, Freeport McMoRan,
navigates yet another rewrite of Indonesia's resource rules.
An existing requirement to build a copper smelter within
five years has been supplemented with a proposed shift to a new
operating permit and the need to sell a 51-percent stake to
local investors.
A new export licence should be possible while talks are
continuing but as of right now it's still sitting in the mining
ministry's in-tray.
Underneath all this regulatory uncertainty is
straightforward mining uncertainty.
Freeport downgraded its sales guidance at both its Q2 and Q3
quarterlies with third-quarter production at Grasberg below
expectations due to "lower mining rates that affected the timing
of access to higher grade ore and a deferral of production into
future periods resulting from labor productivity issues and a
10-day work stoppage beginning in late September."
Rio has a complicated participation in Grasberg, being
entitled to 40 percent of output above a pre-determined level of
mine throughput from expansions since 1998.
It defers to Freeport in terms of reporting actual
production at Grasberg but it noted that "productivity issues"
continued in the fourth quarter to the extent that the mining
threshold was not reached last year. Rio has therefore stripped
20,000 tonnes of notional attributable production back out of
its January-September figures.
STRIKE THREATS
Two other pillars of Rio's copper portfolio are its
30-percent stake in Escondida, the world's largest copper mine
in Chile, and the wholly-owned Kennecott operations in the
United States.
Both have looming labour contract expiries.
And although Rio's guidance won't have factored in the
potential for lost production due to strike action, the market
is closely following events at Escondida, where the current
contract expires later this month.
Union leaders are unhappy and already talking tough about
the potential for a walk-out.
All part of the negotiating process or an ominous sign of
things to come?
Time will tell but the sheer size of Escondida, which
produced just under a million tonnes of copper last year, means
potential price volatility, upwards in the event of a strike,
however short-lived, and downwards in the event of a peaceful
settlement.
The contract at Rio's Kennecott division expires in March by
which time there will also have been contract deadlines at
Vale's Sudbury and Teck's Highland Valley
mines in Canada, according to Citi.
Indeed, Citi estimates that some 3.5 million tonnes of
copper supply, equivalent to around 17 percent of expected
output this year, is subject to labour contract renewal.
"We believe this represents the highest volume of mine
capacity affected by contract renewals for 4-5 years, with the
last year of significant strike-related losses being 2011 where
around 170,000t of mined production was lost due to strikes."
The fact that copper prices are rising again brings
potential negotiating gaps between unions anxious to keep the
rewards earned in the good times and companies still in
cost-cutting mode.
A DELICATE BALANCE?
The market's renewed focus on supply and specifically the
potential for supply to under-perform relative to plan reflects
a changed view about copper's underlying supply-usage dynamic.
The much-feared wall of copper supply, resulting from a
combination of new mines and expansions, seems to have already
peaked.
The International Copper Study Group is forecasting mine
supply growth to drop from four percent in 2016 to zero this
year. For its part, Citi is forecasting just one percent growth.
The raw materials part of the copper supply chain is
starting to tighten again, evidenced by the drop in smelter
treatment and refining charges on 2017 supply contracts, still
the best indicator as to what is happening in the copper
concentrates market.
This wasn't supposed to happen so fast but last year saw not
just existing producers largely perform well but new capacity
come on much more efficiently than might reasonably have been
expected.
That was, with hindsight, the big supply surprise for the
copper market last year.
This year the "surprise" could be a different one, if copper
reverts to its past form of predictable unpredictability.
