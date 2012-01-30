UPDATE 1-Copper Mountain gives first production forecast

Jan 30 Canada's Copper Mountain Mining , which started production in September last year, said it expects to produce 85-90 million pounds of copper this year at its flagship mine in southern British Columbia.

The Copper Mountain mine produced 22.2 million pounds of copper in the first four months of production.

The mine, which also produced 7,800 ounces of gold in the four-month period, is expected to produce 25,000 to 30,000 ounces of gold in 2012, the company said.

Production at the Copper Mountain mine in British Columbia was delayed by about a year due to late delivery of equipment.

What was originally scheduled to be mined in 2012 will be mined in 2012 and 2013, the company said in a statement.

Copper Mountain owns 75 percent of the project while Japan's Mitsubishi Materials Corp owns the rest.

Shares of the Vancouver-based company closed at C$5.30 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.