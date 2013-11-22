BRIEF-Copper Mountain reports ball mill transformer interruption

BRIEF-Avaya files plan of reorganization and disclosure statement
* Avaya files plan of reorganization and disclosure statement
Nov 22 Copper Mountain Mining Corp : * Reports ball mill transformer interruption * Says one of the two abb transformers powering the motors on ball mill #2 at
the Copper Mountain mine has failed * Says interruption has caused ball mill #2 to be out of service for a
temporary period while repairs are made * Mill throughput will be restricted by approximately 25% while the
concentrator operates with just one ball mill * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
BRASILIA/RIO DE JANEIRO, April 13 Brazil's President Michel Temer denied on Thursday that he hosted a meeting in 2010 where an executive of engineering firm Odebrecht SA was asked to arrange an illegal payment of $40 million to his political party.
April 13 The controversial Dakota Access Pipeline will begin interstate crude oil delivery on May 14, according to a filing with the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.