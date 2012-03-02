Coast Guard identifies crash victim, 3 missing crew

BRIEF-Lundin Mining reports Q4 EPS $0.23
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
MOBILE, Ala, March 1 U.S. Coast Guard officials have identified the four crew members aboard a helicopter that crashed into Mobile Bay during a training exercise on Tuesday, killing one and leaving the three others missing.
Chief Petty Officer Fernando Jorge was found unresponsive and was later pronounced dead, according to a Coast Guard statement issued on Thursday.
The search continued Thursday for the remaining crew members: Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew Knight, Lt. j.g. Thomas Cameron and Lt. Cmdr. Dale Taylor.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Coast Guard Petty Officer Bill Colclough said efforts to raise the aircraft submerged in the muddy waters off Alabama's coast began around 3 a.m. on Thursday, but the missing crew members were not inside.
Dense fog and choppy conditions have hampered search efforts, but a salvage vessel did successfully recover the aircraft's fuselage overnight, he said.
The helicopter crashed in Mobile Bay just after 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday southwest of Point Clear, Alabama. The flight originated from the Aviation Training Center in Mobile.
MEXICO CITY, Feb 22 Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa on Wednesday reported a 59 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit compared to the year-earlier period, hit by higher financial costs.
LONDON, Feb 23 Commodities-related revenue at the 12 biggest investment banks fell by 7 percent last year, mainly due to weakness in the oil sector, a report by financial industry analytics firm Coalition said on Thursday.