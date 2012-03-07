Bill Gates company starts music service for pros

* Corbis will license over 1 mln tracks to advertisers
* $1,875 for the Monkees' "Daydream Believer"
* Gates started firm in 1989 with "Mona Lisa" rights
By Ronald Grover
LOS ANGELES, March 6 Microsoft Corp
co-founder Bill Gates' privately held Corbis, which
provides photos and film video for advertisers, is expanding
further into entertainment by launching an online music service
with songs from the four largest publishers.
The GreenLight Music service went live on Wednesday, with
more than 1 million tracks from catalogs controlled by Warner
Music, EMI Music Publishing, Universal Music and Sony ATV.
Corbis , which the Microsoft chairman started
in 1989 by securing the digital rights to such art masterpieces
as the "Mona Lisa" and "Whistler's Mother", created
GreenLight in 2008 and used it to jumpstart efforts to transform
itself .
Its new music service will let customers license a range of
songs for online websites, advertising and other professional
uses. Users bid on the tracks, with the labels negotiating the
final price.
Under Corbis CEO Gary Shenk, the company has been steadily
buying and starting entertainment services. In
January, it acquired Norm Marshall & Associates, which
brokers deals to place clients' products in movies and on TV
shows.
In February, it launched On Demand Entertainment,
a subscription service which allows users to license
celebrity photos and other entertainment images.
"Our customers want to connect to entertainment to break
through the clutter so we decided to give them access to iconic
entertainment," said Shenk. In one case, he said,
Corbis provided video clips for Hasbro Inc to
include in its online version of Trivial Pursuit.
The use of the Monkees ' song "Daydream Believer"
was recently licensed for $1,875 for a corporate meeting, the
company said.
"It's our responsibility to find new and innovative ways to
help EMI's artists achieve the success they always dreamed of,"
Brian Monaco, EMI's executive vice-president of sales and
strategic management, said in a statement. "And we're committed
to finding ways to simply the sync licensing process."
Green L ight marks Corbis' tentative foray
into the market for online music sales. But Shenk said the
company has no plans at the moment to create a service for
consumers similar to Apple Inc 's iTunes or
Google Inc's music service.